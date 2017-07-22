Donald Trump Insists He Has The 'Complete Power' To Pardon, As Russia Probe Persists | HuffPost

Can the President pardon himself? No, that would give him unlimited power to do anything, rape, murder, commit treason then pardon himself. He is not a king nor a dictator. Our founding fathers did not spell this out in our constitution when they wrote the constitution because it was unthinkable that a President of the United States of America would not value his or her reputation for honesty and decency. Trump came along over two hundred years later when there is no bar too low for him.

And a pardon is an admission of guilt. It’s not ten Hail Marys and ten Our Fathers and a promise to sin no more. Do the crime; pay the fine or do the time. Even the POTUS…especially the PUTUS.

Just this statement alone disqualifies him as POTUS. Congress do your duty. IMPEACH NOW.

Story by Sam Levine

From the article: “….President Donald Trump claimed he had the “complete” ability to pardon and appeared to be trying to redirect attention from a probe into alleged ties between his campaign and Russia in a series of tweets Saturday morning….

Trump’s pardon claim came after The Washington Post reported that he had inquired with his lawyers about how pardons work and speculation he is considering pardons for aides, his family, and even potentially himself….

It’s unclear if he actually could legally pardon himself. The Constitution’s presidential pardon provision does not explicitly ban the president from doing so. But Elizabeth Holtzman, a former Democratic congresswoman who served on the House Judiciary Committee during the Watergate scandal, argued in a Post op-ed this month that the president pardoning himself would undermine the entire constitution….

“A presidential self-pardoning power would seriously undermine the rule of law. If presidents could self-pardon, they could engage in monstrously wrongful and criminal conduct with impunity,” she wrote. “That would utterly violate the framers’ belief in a limited presidency and in the idea that no president is above the law.”..."