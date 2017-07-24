Mike Pence Cements His Trump Bromance With Gushing Love Letter | HuffPost

With Trump complaining Republicans aren’t protecting “their president” (and here I thought he was the President of the USA not the Republican party), Pence trots out like a good ‘atta boy and lavishes praise (all BS) about Trump.

What a disgusting display of pandering. I mean gross…anyone have a barf bag?

Story by By Rebecca Shapiro

From the article: “…Less than a week after President Donald Trump responded to Senate Republicans’ latest health care setback by saying the party should just let the Affordable Care Act fail, Vice President Mike Pence penned a gushing op-ed reassuring Americans that Trump would not “rest or relent” until he delivered on the promise to repeal and replace Obamacare.

In a piece published on Fox News’ website, Pence showered Trump with praise about his successful six months in office.

“President Trump’s accomplishments are nothing short of historic,” Pence wrote. “But as the president likes to say likes to say, at this White House that’s just what we call a good start.”

Pence then listed a number of promises the Trump administration had yet to deliver on, namely tax cuts.

“It is the greatest privilege of my life to serve as vice president to a president who is fighting every single day to restore an America of freedom, prosperity and opportunity for all,” he added.

Pence’s sentiments echoed comments made at a June Cabinet meeting in which Trump appointees took turns praising the president. Pence spoke first and said, “This is the greatest privilege of my life to serve as vice president to a president who’s keeping his word to the American people.”

Hours after Fox News published the op-ed, Trump attacked members of his own party, complaining that some Republicans do not “protect their president.”…”