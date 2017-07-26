What Does It Matter If Trump Repeatedly, Routinely Breaks the Law?

Here is something Trump will never understand. Laws matter. If the United States of America becomes a nation where laws don't matter, we no longer have our nation.

Story by Neil H. Buchanan, Newsweek•July 26, 2017

From the Article: “…The transcript of Donald Trump's recent interview with the editors of The New York Times could simply be titled: "The Case for Dictatorship: A Child-Like Narcissist's Guide to Destroying America."

As soon as Trump started talking, he revealed for the umpteenth time that he is unwilling or unable to understand the limits on the president's power.

And now we learn that Trump has his minions investigating imaginary conflicts of interest that they can use as "leverage" against Special Counsel Robert Mueller and his team of investigators.

Trump even has his people talking about abusing the pardon power, including the possibility of pardoning himself. He is, at long last, truly Nixonian : When the president does it, that means that it is not illegal.

Trump clearly believes that ethics rules are for suckers and non-presidents, …

…Trump clearly does not respect the rule of law, preferring instead to think that everyone owes their loyalty to him, rather than to the constitution and the American people.

As Greg Sargent wrote about Trump in The Washington Post:

He has no clear sense of why it is even desirable, as a matter of public trust, to demonstrate respect for the norms and procedures that are meant to safeguard against abuses of [the president's] authority.

I know that sounds prim and stuffy and perhaps even obvious, given all the madness we’ve already seen from Trump. But it still matters, and to see it displayed so nakedly is more unsettling than usual.

…As I wrote a few weeks ago, Trump's detractors have been talking constantly about impeachment not because they hate that he won (although they obviously do, for very good reasons) but because he has made it so obvious for so long that he does not understand constitutional limits.

He attacks the judiciary, Congress, the press, protesters, friendly foreign governments, and anyone else who displeases him. The only thing that Trump believes in is his own infallibility…

…We are now seeing what a would-be dictator thinks only because Trump's utter cluelessness causes him to say these shocking things as if they are normal.

…What do we owe future generations?

Before Trump, I offered a slew of different answers to that question. Now, I have only one answer: We owe them a society governed by the rule of law. Everything else is secondary…

There is also a very strong argument that what we most owe future generations is good educations. …

… I eventually came to believe that the better argument,…, is that environmental issues should be our primary concern. But for breathable air, we could not have an economy or national security or an education system at all.

As much as I liked that argument, it turns out that I was wrong. The Trump presidency has made it clearer than ever that nothing matters more than the rule of law….

…If we owe future generations anything, we must bequeath to them the ability to oppose would-be tyrants and to truly govern themselves. In John Adam's timeless phrase, we owe them a government of laws and not of men.”

Neil H. Buchanan is an economist and legal scholar and a professor of law at George Washington University . He teaches tax law, tax policy, contracts, and law and economics. His research addresses the long-term tax and spending patterns of the federal government, focusing on budget deficits, the national debt, health care costs and Social Security.