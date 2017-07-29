Donald Trump Endorses Police Brutality In Speech To Cops | HuffPost

Another assault by Trump on democracy. Our nation is one of laws. He wants a nation where anything Trump says is the law. This can’t be allowed to happen. Impeach NOW.

Story by Ryan Reilly, Senior Justice Reporter, HuffPost

From the Article: “…President Donald Trump received applause on Friday when he endorsed police brutality while delivering a speech to law enforcement officers on Long Island, New York.

The president suggested that officers should hit suspects’ heads on the doors of their police cars…

“Police cannot treat every community like an invading army, and encouraging violence by police is irresponsible and reprehensible.”

Zeke Johnson, senior director of programs at Amnesty International USA

…Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Trump may not be getting along these days, but the two are on the same page when it comes to policing. Sessions has had the Justice Department pull back from “pattern or practice” investigations that look into widespread constitutional abuses in police departments…

Zeke Johnson, senior director of programs at Amnesty International USA, said Trump’s “inflammatory and hateful speech will only escalate tensions between police and communities,” putting both officers and civilians at risk…”