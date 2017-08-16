Mike Pence says he supports Trump's response to Charlottesville: 'We will not allow the few to divide the many'

Mike Pence says he thinks the POTUS has been clear and he stand with him. I think it’s clear he does not have what it takes to become POTUS when Trump is impeached. He doesn’t possess the moral compass, at least some integrity or the discernment to see the difference between right and wrong to act as POTUS.

And he sure doesn’t have the stones.

Story by Alexandra Wilts, The Independent •August 16, 2017

From the article: “…US Vice President Mike Pence has said he stands by Donald Trump's words on Charlottesville.

The President has been widely criticised for suggesting that white supremacists, neo-Nazis and other hate groups did not deserve 100 per cent of the responsibility for the violence that resulted in the death of a young woman.

Mr Trump “has been clear on this tragedy...I stand with the president,” Mr Pence said…”