CNN Panel Openly Questions Whether Trump Is Fit For Office After Wild Arizona Rally | HuffPost

Seeded on Wed Aug 23, 2017
Seeded on Wed Aug 23, 2017 10:19 AM
Well duh, there is no question...he is not fit to serve. It's about time everyone admitted it. 

I also posted this to the ALT Newsvine site -MINDS.com

https://www.minds.com/newsfeed;ts=1503506685881

Is this the site where most NV users are joining? 

