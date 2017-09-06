Come join us

There are several new sites where former Newsviners have migrated. I have been posting on both. But I miss you guys. I hope you will join one or both sites. Neither is all that difficult to navigate and while there are pluses and minuses to both, it offers us the opportunity to exchange ideas, discuss issues, share insights and the occasional laugh, sigh or groan, while on some days it gives us a place to rant and rave.

I'm journeymaker777 on both sites. Hope to 'talk' to you soon.

https://plus.google.com/u/0/communities/118420585632330136134

https://www.minds.com/groups/profile/737899493181104142/activity