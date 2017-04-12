Do Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner Have Too Much Power? | The Huffington Post

Newsvine

Do Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner Have Too Much Power?

This is an article that discusses what the writer believes describes Trump's leadership. I found he made a lot of good points.

He compares Trump's Administration with that assembled by a Sultan. Sultanism was developed by political sociologist Max Weber. I have copies the definition below.

From the article:

"....sultanism, which, he wrote, “operates primarily on the basis of discretion.” ...."

“The essence of sultanism is unrestrained personal rulership … unconstrained by ideology, rational-legal norms, or any balance of power.”

And the reason for his conclusion:

..

Having masterminded his unexpected victory based on an unconventional campaign, Trump has already shown a tendency to trust his instincts on major decisions of governance, creating impulsive, unpredictable decisions. His past record as CEO and his outsider status make Trump self-reliant and assured that most of the world is misguided and only he and his few trusted advisers, including his family, have the answers..."

I thought these were interesting comparisons. What do you think?

 

 

 

