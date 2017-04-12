KING: Bigotry from the White House no longer surprises anybody - NY Daily News

I just finished reading Mr. King's editorial about Trump and wanted to share it.

From the article:

"...

Because here is the very painful truth, and a huge part of what makes Spicer's horrendous blathering on Hitler so ugly — it's actually not surprising at all.

This is the same White House that failed to mention Jews or the Holocaust on Holocaust Remembrance Day."

S. Bannon's wife has testified under oath that Bannon didn't want his children going to school with Jews.

And one Trump aide that has been linked with a neo Nazi group was praised by that organization for wearing a medal from them.

Spicer misspoke. But I am concerned it is reflective of the conversations that go on behind closed doors in the WH. He may have been repeating what was discussed by the very men that make the decisions that can launch a war.