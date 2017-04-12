Donald Trump Also Sounds Illiterate on Tax Policy

From the article:

"...Trump appears to have zero understanding of the economics underlying this issue...."

It seems as if he is just as uninformed and uneducated about economics as he was about health care. And from this interview it sounds as if he cares as little. According to reports, he couldn't broker a health care deal because he didn't know how health care worked. He ended up urging Congress "not think about the little sh*t" (actual policy) and just pass something.

In a Fox news interview Trump was asked about the border adjustment tax, he hedged then suggested his issue with it was with its name. According to Trump, adjustment was something equated with losers but if they changed the name and called it a reciprocal tax, then he'd support it. Then he goes on to discuss tariffs placed on good America exports. He stated the USA needed to reciprocate...in order to drive home the point we not losers.

Unfortunately the President lost the whole concept of the border adjustment someplace between his ears and his mouth. It was designed specifically NOT to turn into a tariff thanks to shifting exchange rates.

So in the process of defending it, Trump just shoveled more you-know-what on top of it. Substance doesn't mean anything to him, policies aren't to be read and understood, just read the name and decide if it sound like what a winner or loser would say.

USA, we are in deep sh*t with this man at the helm.