Why is Donald Trump flip-flopping on one of his biggest campaign promises and caving to China? - Salon.com

This article suggests there are three possible reasons Trump changed his policies.

1. Chinese President Xi Jinping was nice to him. He changed his mind after the President explained history to him. (No reports have emerged detailing the history lesson but not everyone sees and relates history in the same light.) And let's not forget that magic bonding moment over a piece of beautiful chocolate cake.

2. Gary Cohen, former president of Goldman Sachs, star is rising over the WH.

3. And last but not least, his daughter would have to pay more to import her clothes from China. Her products are not made in the USA but China.

What do you think?