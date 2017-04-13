Security trumps progress: Cabinet members demand more protection while preparing to slash budgets - Salon.com

The Washington Post has revealed that it has cost 1 million per MONTH to protect Education Head B. DeVos while Trump wants to cut the Education Department's budget by 9 Billion.

And from the article:

"...His so-called skinny budget curtails or eliminates funding for around 20 departmental programs, and would remove $2.4 billion in grants for teacher training and $1.2 billion in funding for summer and after-school programs..."

Then there's Scott Pruitt, EPA, he wants around the clock protection (at least 10 additional security members) because he fears his own employees and 'the left.' Adding ten more security members will more than double the current security staff.

My opinion, they wanted the jobs. They knew or should have knew they position would draw ire from the public. They bought it; they own it. If they want more, they should pay for it. Not the taxpayers. We're already getting ripped due to their incompetency. And I imagine ten years from now we'll be reading about the sweetheart deals.