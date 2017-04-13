No Matter What Happens To Steve Bannon, Jeff Sessions Will Press His Anti-Immigrant Agenda | The Huffington Post

I've lived in Alabama. Sessions has been nothing but an embarrassment to every rational, fair and decent resident in the state. His prejudice against immigrants was over the top vindictive. In a state that has been striving to rise above the past, he is an anchor to the racists, bigoted, ignorant and arrogant past. He is a disgrace to the state and now to the whole nation.

Sessions, Bannon and S. Miller are reported to have a strategy limiting immigration to Europeans and Christians (The Muslim ban). People from other nations and religions are not deemed valuable by these men. Who the hell do they think they are?

From the article:

"...In 2016, Bannon declared Sessions “one of the intellectual, moral leaders of this populist, nationalist movement in this country.” After both moved to Trump’s administration, Bannon called Sessions the White House “clearinghouse for policy and philosophy.” Like Bannon, Sessions declares his policy objective as defeating “soulless globalism.”

And if you think Bannon's on his way out, don't be so sure. There are reasons to believe Bannon, Miller and Sessions are as thick as thieves and incorporating their cockeyed, morally corrupt viewpoint into public policy is a WH priority. Those same reasons endorse the idea that Trump is not only aware but actively supporting this effort.