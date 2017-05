Trump owes him, so what does he do? He gives him a government job that he in in no way is he qualified to perform. He would qualify to work at the EPA but evidently Scott Pruitt didn't like him. So to pay off political debts, Trump set him up with this job.

Trump put him in charge of the military draft. HE NEVER SERVED. He was not a member of the military service, any service, any time.

This is an insult. And another stupid move by Trump.