White House Adviser Who Opposes Paid Leave, Equal Pay Now Working On Women's Issues | The Huffington Post

Okay just when I thought the Trump administrations couldn't do anything dumber, they did.

Guess who's going to be working on women's issues.

From the article:

...

In “Sorry feminists,” he claims that the gender pay gap is a myth. Women make less than men, Miller argues, because men work longer hours, choose higher-paying jobs and take on more dangerous work.

“The pay gap has virtually nothing to do with gender discrimination. Sorry, feminists. Hate to break this good news to you,” he writes..."

A quote by S. Miller. Then there's this from the article:

"...Like a good many pay gap deniers, Miller says women make less because they “choose” to ― "