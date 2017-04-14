Newsvine

Dottie Kay's Thoughts

Jared Kushner has never failed to choose blood over ideals.

Seeded by Dottie Kay's Thoughts View Original Article: Slate
Seeded on Fri Apr 14, 2017 3:07 PM
A discussion about J. Kushner and his role as Presidential adviser. Given the tasks of achieving peace in the Middle East, halting the Opioid epidemic, restructuring the government and wooing China, we need to learn all we can about him.

From the article:

"...He grew up in a fiercely loyal clan that flourished in large part because it understood that city councilmen and big-league developers made good bedfellows..."

What appears to be the most important component to what makes him is family. He embraces family, enables them. No matter what.

 

