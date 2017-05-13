A Call To Action

America Needs You

TO: Constitutional Law Experts

What legal remedies are available to United States citizens to demand an independent bipartisan panel to investigate the not only the Russian Hacking into our Presidential Election but the way this President with the aid of a Republican Majority Congress is hijacking our nation?

Yes, the long-term solution is voting the offending party's Congressional members out and hopefully, voting in representatives that love their country instead of their money lenders, but I believe this President is usurping Judicial power at a speed that requires a swifter legal response. The divisions that previously separated the Judicial from the Executive branches of our government are blurring at a rate we cannot ignore. Once a boundary line is crossed, it is next to impossible to compel the other party to retreat to the original line separating the powers. Is there a remedy in the constitution that will enable citizens to take legal action those driven by fidelity to the wealthy and well-connected and a President from the same party that is morally bankrupt to the concepts of Duty, Truth, and Justice?

We need a case brought before the Supreme Court regarding the actions of this President interfering or impeding the due process of law. We need an amendment that limits the power of the President over the Judicial System. If he is responsible for appointing a new Attorney General as well as firing any one in the position that may not act in a way beneficial to him, how can citizens have any faith he will put the good of the nation over what will benefit the President, his corporations, his family or other interests?

We have learned this President demands absolute loyalty to himself and his views from those he employs. And he is the one responsible for hiring Judges? The conflicts of interest in his flawed belief system are glaring.

Now the President has fired the FBI director. Once tainted by J. Edgar Hoover, the agency is now one of the most respected law enforcement organizations in the world. If the President inserts a Trump loyalists as the next FBI Director, that director will be able to influence the investigation into possible crimes committed by this President. Once that happens, how can we, the citizens of the United States, be assured of the validity of its conclusions? Or any other investigation conducted in the future?

Our nation is being attacked, not only our foreign countries invading our computer systems but by persons acting for the benefit of the few, the wealthy and well-connected. We have to fight these invaders that talk in circles insisting lies are truths.

What are our options? How can we save our country, lawfully and peacefully?