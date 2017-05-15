Preet Bharara To Rosenstein On Special Prosecutor: Do The Right Thing | HuffPost

I have discovered that Mr. Bharara doesn't speak up publically unless he has a real message for the American people. We all need to listen. CONGRESS needs to listen.

What members seem to have forgotten that this scandal, and believe me it is a scandal, will stick like fly paper to their coat tails for the rest of their political life. When the cover is blown off this Presidency, the scent of rotten, putrid, corruption will linger in the air around them every minute they remain in public office.

And what Mr. Rosenstein should realize is if he doesn't live up to his duty and appoint a special prosecutor, then the weight of public outrage will land squarely on his shoulders as the man that could have prevented this outrage but lacked the courage.