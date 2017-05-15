Sen. Mike Lee Says Trump Is 'Fully Cooperating' With Russia Investigation | HuffPost

I'm sure Sen. Mike Lee is correct, after all Trump released his tax returns to aid in this investigation. What, he didn't? Does he think he is better than every President going back to Nixon? Oh, he says he doesn't have any financial links to Russia and he never lies. What, you mean Trump lies like a rug? Well the lawyers he paid to represent him said he doesn't. They would never lie would they?

http://money.cnn.com/2017/01/23/news/economy/donald-trump-tax-returns/

And he encouraged the well-respected Preet Bharara to continue his investigation knowing he had nothing to hide. Didn't he? You mean he fired this investigator as well?

http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/10/politics/comey-yates-bharara-fired-after-investigations/

But everyone has faith in the capability and the impartiality of the FBI. Director Comey may be a bit too much of a Boy Scout about duty and responsibility, but Trump respects his work ethic and dedication to discovering the truth. Do you mean to tell me he fired Comey too? Oh yeah, that sticky part about following the facts and discovering the truth.

And just imagine, the former Director of the FBI is loyal to the country and not Trump. I can just hear Trump talking to himself, ..."I am the country. Only I know what is best for the me...I mean the country...and I will only put appoint people to acknowledge this basic fact of my life. I am good; I am smart, the smartest person in the world and if I think it is RIGHT then I expect you to jump to and get it done."

Right Congress? Right Mr. Rosenstein? Can't hear me? Lift your head about the sweet spot on those cheeks you're kissing and listen.