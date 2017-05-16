Trump Defends 'Right' to Share Info With Russia After Classified Intel Reports - NBC News

The President has a right to declassify AMERICAN intelligence not intelligence obtained by another source. BUT intelligence, caution and diligence would demand a careful review of this intelligence with security officials discussing sources, possible blow back to the nation and the informers that collected the information, how our allies will react when RUSSIA for friggin sakes is given this information and they weren't.

This wasn't anything but a blow hard bragging about his wealth in front of people he desperately wants to impress.