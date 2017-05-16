Trump welcomes Erdogan amid US-Turkey strains - CNNPolitics.com

Will Trump greet Turkey with open arms? Share information? Bar the press?

Erdogan and his allies have mounted an assault on the rule of law, particularly using sweeping state of emergency authorities to stifle fundamental rights including free speech, undermine the independence of the judiciary, and quash any opposition to their undemocratic actions," said the letter signed by Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, New Jersey Democratic Sen. Robert Menendez and 15 others senators...

All Trump's interactions with Erdogan are overshadowed by his family's business holdings in the country. In a 2015 interview with Breitbart News, Trump told Steve Bannon -- now his adviser -- that "I have a little conflict of interest because I have a major, major building in Istanbul."

And didn't I hear something about a meeting with Trump advisers and a request to have the Cleric mentioned in this story returned to Turkey? Before the election.