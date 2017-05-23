Artist Spotlight: Caleb Hawley

https://open.spotify.com/track/1U28FKMWxEK4TTIPMnwiPY
Written and produced by Caleb Hawley
Mixed by Drew of the Drew
We all got problems
We all got pain
We all need lots and lots of pills cause we're all insane
Demerol or speed
Drugs are what we need
We All got problems
We all got pain
VS 1
Elvis and Mr. Jackson were a couple of kings
with fame and fortune falling at their feet
But Jackson took injections and Presley popped em in
And their problems got the better of them
Chorus
VS 2
(True Story)
When I was just a kid
My Daddy took me to the doctor
When I told him I was feeling sad
The doctor said I had some issues
And Diagnosed me with Tourettes
Then sent me back to school with a bottle of Percocet.
(That ain't even the right shit)
But it made me happy
And it made me proud
I was glad to know that I fit in with the fucked up crowd
I went to school and told my friends
They said "congratulations"
Join the gang man.
Ur one of us now
We all got problems
We all got pain
We all need lots and lots of pills cause we're all insane
Demerol or speed
Drugs are what we need
We All got problems
We all got pain
Ain't it a shame
If you love a song with a great beat (and tongue-in-cheek lyrics) then take a few moments and savor this one. You won't be able to keep your feet from dancing. Enjoy.