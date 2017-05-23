Artist Spotlight: Caleb Hawley

https://open.spotify.com/track/1U28FKMWxEK4TTIPMnwiPY

Written and produced by Caleb Hawley

Mixed by Drew of the Drew

We all got problems

We all got pain

We all need lots and lots of pills cause we're all insane

Demerol or speed

Drugs are what we need

We All got problems

We all got pain

VS 1

Elvis and Mr. Jackson were a couple of kings

with fame and fortune falling at their feet

But Jackson took injections and Presley popped em in

And their problems got the better of them

Chorus

VS 2

(True Story)

When I was just a kid

My Daddy took me to the doctor

When I told him I was feeling sad

The doctor said I had some issues

And Diagnosed me with Tourettes

Then sent me back to school with a bottle of Percocet.

(That ain't even the right shit)

But it made me happy

And it made me proud

I was glad to know that I fit in with the fucked up crowd

I went to school and told my friends

They said "congratulations"

Join the gang man.

Ur one of us now

We all got problems

We all got pain

We all need lots and lots of pills cause we're all insane

Demerol or speed

Drugs are what we need

We All got problems

We all got pain

Ain't it a shame