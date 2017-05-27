Newsvine

Dottie Kay's Thoughts

About Articles: 3 Seeds: 125 Comments: 411 Since: Mar 2017

Former Bush Speechwriter Lashes Fellow Conservatives For Pushing Seth Rich Conspiracy | HuffPost

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Dottie Kay's Thoughts View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Huffington Post
Seeded on Sat May 27, 2017 10:59 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

This article by a Republican speechwriter talks about the possible reasons why so many Rep. Congress members didn't immediately condemn the Montana candidate that attacked a reporter without provocation, then lied about the reason, blamed the reporter when witnesses said the candidate was the one that attacked the reporter and beat him and even in apology never took responsibility for his lies and false accusations. Why alternative facts gained such traction. Why it has been okay for representatives to put the well-being of the very wealthy above every other citizen, especially those that aren't white, Christian or affluent.

If true and this is a disease, than it is a cancer that must be eliminated for our country to survive.  

"Michael Gerson, who served as Bush’s top speechwriter from 2001 through 2006, argues in a column published by the Post on Thursday that the “failure of decency” by popular right-wing personalities like Sean Hannity and Rush Limbaugh indicates deeper problems within the conservative movement...

 The conservative mind, in some very visible cases, has become diseased,” Gerson writes. “The movement has been seized by a kind of discrediting madness, in which conspiracy delusions figure prominently. Institutions and individuals that once served an important ideological role, providing a balance to media bias, are discrediting themselves in crucial ways. With the blessings of a president, they have abandoned the normal constraints of reason and compassion..."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor