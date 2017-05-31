White House Invites Literally Anyone To Refuse To Cover Birth Control | HuffPost

Birth Control is under attack by men in power, so sure they know what is best for all women in the USA. Arrogant misogynists buttheads!

From the article:

"...

This rule would mean women across the country could be denied insurance coverage for birth control on a whim from their employer or university,” said Dana Singiser, a spokeswoman for Planned Parenthood. “It makes a farce of the Trump administration’s so-called ‘women’s empowerment’ agenda and endangers a woman’s ability to make the most basic and personal of decisions ― when and if to have a child....

The contraception mandate currently guarantees coverage to more than 55 million women. Before the law went into effect, more than 20 percent of women of childbearing age had to pay out of pocket for contraception. The coverage rule reduced that number to 4 percent. It has contributed to an all-time low in unintended pregnancy and the lowest U.S. abortion rate since the procedure became legal in 1973.

The roll-back of the rule will go into effect once the Office of Management and Budget approves it and a 60-day public comment period ends..."

If birth control isn't covered, then Viagra and all the others meds that these men count on to achieve liftoff, shouldn't be paid by insurance either.

What's good for the goose is good for the gander.