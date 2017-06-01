Newsvine

Trump Quitting Paris Climate Deal Is About Ideology, Not Business | HuffPost

According to reports, Trump has people in his administration urging him in both directions. Instead of considering what is best for us as a nation, he throws out a bone to shore up his base that are slowly awakening in the poppy fields as snow falls upon their closed eye lids. Most of his ardent supporters have yet to acknowledge there's no great and magnificent wizard behind the curtain.

How important is this? How quickly are the articles posted on Newsvine that are factual in content  targeted by trolls spouting alternative nonsense?

From the article, "...

“What we’re seeing is Trump being true to what got him elected, which is playing to a particular segment of the population,” said former Rep. Bob Inglis (R-S.C.), the executive director of the conservative environmental advocate RepublicEN. “He’s dancing with those who brung him. That’s the one thing that I think he understands.”

