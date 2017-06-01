Forget Trump's bluster. The world is walking all over him.

The strutting and crowing in front of our allies and toadying towards those with authoritarian regimes points to a bully gravitating to his own. This article discusses possible reasons for his hero worship of the some of the world's vilest leaders.

"...But the better explanation is that other world leaders can sense something essential about Trump....And what they see in Trump is insecurity. The carrying on about his ratings and poll numbers, the impulsive tweets on a sleepless night, the childlike boasts and pleading diatribes — all of it betrays a need to be loved, rather than feared.

They look at how Trump sucks up to a miniature authoritarian like the Philippines’ Rodrigo Duterte (who Trump gushed was doing “an unbelievably good job” during an embarrassing phone call in May), and they see a man who admires steel in others precisely because he doesn’t possess it himself....

But the pressing danger here isn’t that Trump — and, by extension, American leadership — gets eclipsed. It’s that Trump’s passivity in the face of petty aggression almost certainly invites a more consequential variety.

It’s one thing for the Russians to have poked our border patrol with no response. But what happens when their troops are crossing the border of a Baltic nation instead, because Putin figures no one will stop him? What happens when North Korea finally gets a rocket to Guam — because, you know, why not?

Indifference toward aggression has never spared America from war. And irate tweets have never ended one."