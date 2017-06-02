All jokes aside, Trump's 'covfefe' tweet sparks questions too - LA Times

Typo?

From the article: "...Press Secretary Sean Spicer, ..., declined to give any explanation for Trump's tweet posted just after midnight. Nor would he translate what the president was trying to say in the garbled message that broke off mid-sentence. Whatever it was, Trump’s tweet did raise concerns about the health of a president who is 70 years old, overweight and just returned from a jam-packed eight-day trip across the Middle East and Europe. Conservative writer David Frum, a former aide to President George W. Bush, tweeted his speculation that Trump may have experienced a spasm while his Twitter feed was live, and lost consciousness."

“Because typos are rapidly fixed. This looks as if the president spasmed, passed out — and nobody on staff noticed,” wrote Frum, who has been a frequent critic of Trump.