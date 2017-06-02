If he were back as White House counsel, here's what John Dean would tell President Trump - LA Times

A message from John Dean to the current President. Since he is unfamiliar with history, someone should why he should listen to John Dean.

A wise man learns from the mistakes of others and a fool...oh what am I saying? Trump is a ....

From the article, "...

Dean said he would urge Trump to act quickly to fully cooperate with Robert S. Mueller III, the special counsel charged with investigating Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential race and the collusion, if any, with Trump’s campaign.

“If you don’t act decisively today,” Dean said he would tell the president, “you are merely going to watch your presidency unravel slowly, unpleasantly, and with increasing disgrace.”

“Mr. President, your presidency is in a world of trouble, for you operate in the shadow of treason. I don’t know if you colluded with the Russians to help win the presidency, but if you did, the sooner you explain what you and your aides did the better. You are not going to beat the rap if you have somehow conspired with a foreign country to defeat Hillary Clinton. With time, the answers will be revealed.

“If you have engaged in treason to obtain your office, the sooner you leave it the better for you and for the country. If you come forward now you might make a deal with special counsel Mueller.

“If you did not personally do this, but you learned that people on your staff did, you are aiding and abetting them, or you are conspiring with them, and this is just as bad as having done it yourself. But you might get some credit for ending the crime now, explaining what happened and how it happened and why it happened — but you had better not wait another day...."