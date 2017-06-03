Newsvine

Donald Trump's Biggest GOP Critics Are Very, Very, Very Sad | HuffPost

An article about the NeverTrumpers, Republicans that don't like Trump. 

From the article:" ...American conservatism has become anti-liberalism,” said veteran conservative commentator Charlie Sykes. “It is united by hating the media and hating the left ― as opposed to supporting small government.”  

White House officials dismissed the criticism as textbook wound-licking from people whose side lost..."

Isn't that what they say about the Democrats? Isn't it a skewed image of the Nation this White House cherishes, only 35-40% of Americans that approve of Trump, are important? I love when the WH slaps the faces of 55 to 60% of the American population and tells us we don't matter.

At the next election, let's all count the ways to show our notice.

