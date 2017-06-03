Newsvine

Donald Trump Apparently Doesn't Know Which Christians Are Evangelicals | HuffPost

Hypocrite in Chief - Ignoramus in the White House - Headlines that I would have written if I wrote this story. It seems Trump met with religious leaders and professed his ignorance of basic knowledge of Christianity.  

It's like going to a Green Bay Packers Game and telling them how proud you are to be a member of the Steelers Nation. They all play football don't they? What does it matter? And why should I have to tax my mind pondering the question?

From the article"""....In comments previously unreported, the pastors told CNN, Trump boasted: “I did very, very well with evangelicals in the polls.”

O’Connor and Johnston reminded Trump that neither of them is an evangelical. To which the president-elect reportedly asked: “Well, what are you then?”

 

Trump’s failure to grasp basic religious literacy stands in contrast to his efforts to fashion himself a devout Christian and pander to Christian audiences. But it fits with other comments he’s made that demonstrate a fundamental inconsistency with his professed faith.

 

