How Do America's Middle Eastern Allies Like Trump Now? - The Atlantic

Insight into the complex relationship Trump has with the Middle East. Is it a one time thing or will they still love him tomorrow?

"...So I’m curious about whether our Gulf and Israeli friends still feel as confident about this president as they did two weeks ago. If so, let me offer two big reasons why they should not.

The first is that the president is busily torching the same international alliances that have served as the backbone of U.S. power in the post-war era, and this will affect the ability of the United States to work in the Middle East.

In 2014, for example, largely through the hard work of Brett McGurk and other U.S. diplomats, the United States put together a coalition of 69 nations to defeat the Islamic State—which included literally every nation in Western Europe aside from Switzerland. At the very least, that coalition lent the United States legitimacy as it went about waging yet another military campaign in the Middle East.

... Now try to imagine, if you will, President Trump putting together a similarly large and burden-sharing coalition in the Middle East.

The same goes for tricky diplomatic issues like Iran. The Obama administration was able to get each and every member of the UN Security Council—including Germany, and in addition to the European Union—on board with a strategy to retard the development of Iran’s nuclear program.... Again, try to imagine this president’s ability to do the same should Iran begin to cheat on the deal or should Iran attempt to increase its other malign activity in the region... On the one hand, Israelis and Gulf Arab partners gush about the level of access they’re getting from this administration..... But on the other hand, how much faith can one have in the ability of the administration to follow through on any of its promises?..."

