Trump assails London mayor's terror attack response; Sadiq Khan spokesman hits back at president's 'ill-informed' tweet

Word to the ignorant: If you don't read, don't tweet.

From the article, "...At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!’” wrote Trump on Sunday morning, part of a string of tweets about the attack..."

This is our President attacking the London Mayor while he is trying to reassure the citizens of London during a time of crisis. He picks this time to cry out against political correctness.

FROM THE ARTICLE: "...The president was referencing a statement by Khan in which he said that citizens shouldn’t be concerned about an increased police presence in the wake of the attacks that killed seven people and sent at least 48 hospitals across London.

“Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days — no reason to be alarmed,” said Khan. “One of the things police and all of us need to do is make sure we’re as safe as we possibly can be.”..."