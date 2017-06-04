Donald Trump: The Panic President - The Atlantic

Instead of keeping a cool head and learning the details, Trump tweets ignorance and fear.

From the article: "

"...As Khan’s full remarks make clear, the mayor was not soft-pedaling the attack, which he condemned in blunt terms. Rather, he was saying that the increased police presence offered no need for additional concern. It comes as no shock by now that Trump would misrepresent comments ... for his own political gain, but the tactic is no less distasteful for being habitual...Trump is the panic president, bearing a radically opposed message: Fear is not only acceptable, but necessary. ...It is also central to his claim that the only way to stop terrorism in the United States is to cut off Muslim immigration, even if political and legal realities have forced him to scale back that promise.... Trump’s embrace of panic is instrumental: By first instilling fear, he can then build himself up as the solution, as he did in his RNC speech when he declared, “I alone can fix it.”

Yeah right. He does go on to offer aide but as the article says, "....

Meanwhile, Trump’s governments stands ill-prepared to offer substantive aid to the United Kingdom: His FBI has no permanent leader, after his abrupt firing of James Comey to stop an investigation into Trump’s ties to Russia; he has appointed no ambassador to the Court of St. James; and his State Department remains deeply understaffed...."

Although Trump narrow little mind may have something to fear. From the article: "...

:"....If a Muslim like Khan can win the mayorship of a city like London, and if he can win acclaim as a strong leader who upholds liberal democracy, it undermines the president’s fear-mongering about absorption of Muslims into Western society.

Now that’s something for Trump to fear."