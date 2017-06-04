The Republican Dilemma - The Atlantic

(Just an aside: Don't you wonder what's he's measuring in this picture?)

From the article: "...Trump still sees the presidency as a brand to sell, rather than a political office in which to shape an overall agenda for the country. Instead of talking about his tax reform plans when asked questions, the president is still reminding people he won the election.

A 70-year-old man, who spent 50 years cultivating an image and personality, isn't going to adjust it, even while occupying the Oval Office...."