Newsvine

Dottie Kay's Thoughts

About Articles: 3 Seeds: 164 Comments: 483 Since: Mar 2017

The Republican Dilemma - The Atlantic

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Dottie Kay's Thoughts View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Atlantic
Seeded on Sun Jun 4, 2017 8:09 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

(Just an aside: Don't you wonder what's he's measuring in this picture?)

From the article: "...Trump still sees the presidency as a brand to sell, rather than a political office in which to shape an overall agenda for the country. Instead of talking about his tax reform plans when asked questions, the president is still reminding people he won the election.

A 70-year-old man, who spent 50 years cultivating an image and personality, isn't going to adjust it, even while occupying the Oval Office...."

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor