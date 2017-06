From the article: "...

A day after a terror attack in London that left seven people dead, a Republican congressman from Louisiana urged people to kill anybody they suspect could be a radicalized Muslim.

“Hunt them, identity [sic] them, and kill them. Kill them all,” Rep. Clay Higgins wrote on his Facebook page on Sunday. “For the sake of all that is good and righteous. Kill them all.”..."

The result of fearmongering.