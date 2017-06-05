Newsvine

Donald Trump's Advisers: Don't Take His Tweets So Seriously | HuffPost

Two of President Donald Trump’s advisers are on a mission to downplay the significance of his most recent Twitter rant, claiming media outlets take the president’s social media posts too seriously.

Sebastian Gorka, Trump’s deputy assistant, engaged in a heated exchange with CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Monday, denying that the president’s tweets about the London Bridge terror attack and his executive order on immigration amount to policy.

“His tweets are the policy,” Cuomo argued. “They are statements from the president of the United States about what he wants. ... It’s his words, his thoughts.”

“It’s not policy,” Gorka said. “It’s not an executive order. It’s social media.”..."

Excuses ....excuses....

