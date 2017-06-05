Trump and the United States of Inanity - Chicago Tribune

I love satire.

From the article: "...

The inclination to call me a stupid American because I painted my butt cheeks and ran naked through Trafalgar Square would be mitigated somewhat by the inherent idiocy of the president's tweet. Londoners would be more apt to say, "Well, he spelled 'soccer' correctly. Must be one of the more intelligent Americans."

That's the beauty of hailing from the United States of Inanity....

European vacations are now going to be a blast. We can get away with anything and still seem classy by comparison.

Thanks, President Trump! The people of the United State of Inanity salute you...."