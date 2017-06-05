Georgia lawmaker famous for 'Klan' remark named to civics committee | The Watchdog blog

This is what happens when leaders don't stand up for what is right and just in the world.

From the article: "....Georgia state representative who said the Ku Klux Klan “made a lot of people straighten up” and tried to force the state to formally recognize Robert E. Lee’s birthday and Confederate Memorial Day as official holidays has been named to a study committee on civics education.

House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, made the announcement via a press release Friday appointing Rep. Tommy Benton, R-Jefferson, as one of three House Republicans tapped to study how the state should train its young citizens.

The committee is charged with “furthering Georgia’s students’ civic literacy” by reviewing state standards and making recommendations to the state Board of Education, State School..."

GOP talking points?