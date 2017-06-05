Trump Blames Democrats For Blocking Nominees He Hasn't Even Picked Yet | HuffPost

From the article: "...

President Donald Trump on Monday morning accused Democrats of obstructionism for “taking forever to approve my people, including Ambassadors.”

The one problem with Trump’s tweet? After taking the unusual step of ordering politically appointed ambassadors to leave their overseas posts by Inauguration Day ― Jan. 20 ― he has sent only a handful of ambassadorial nominations to the Senate..."

Who knew Trump believes in precognition? What am I saying? He probably doesn't know the meaning of the word.