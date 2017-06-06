Even The Conservative WSJ Editorial Board Thinks Trump's Tweets Are A Huge Problem | HuffPost

From the conservative Wall Street Journal, from the article, "...The paper’s generally conservative board laid into Trump on Tuesday, making a strong case for the president to lay off his “pointless personal feuding.” The president is both seriously damaging U.S. interests and undermining his own agenda, the editorial argues.

Exhibit A in its argument: Trump’s tweets following the terror attack in London over the weekend. He lashed out at London Mayor Sadiq Khan, whom he accused of inventing a “pathetic excuse” for the city’s increased police presence. In reality, Khan was merely telling citizens they had “no reason to be alarmed” by the added law enforcement officers.

The paper then closes with this doozy of a summary statement:

In other words, in 140-character increments, Mr. Trump diminished his own standing by causing a minor international incident, demonstrated that the loyalty he demands of the people who work for him isn’t reciprocal, set back his policy goals and wasted time that he could have devoted to health care, tax reform or “infrastructure week.” Mark it all down as further evidence that the most effective opponent of the Trump Presidency is Donald J. Trump...."

And yet his supporters are defending his tweeter use. What the frig? Has everyone lost their sense of right and wrong?