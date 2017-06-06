Blocked by Trump on Twitter? Lawyers say he's violating your 1st Amendment rights - LA Times

The Donald can dish it but he can't take it.

From the article, "...

In a letter to the White House on Tuesday, the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University called on the president to stop blocking users, arguing that the @realDonaldTrump handle with its nearly 32 million followers amounts to a “designated public forum” that all Americans should have access to — even opponents.

“This is a context in which the Constitution precludes the president from making up his own rules,” Jameel Jaffer, the Knight Institute’s executive director, said in a statement. “Though the architects of the Constitution surely didn’t contemplate presidential Twitter accounts, they understood that the president must not be allowed to banish views from public discourse simply because he finds them objectionable. Having opened this forum to all comers, the president can’t exclude people from it merely because he dislikes what they’re saying.”,,,"