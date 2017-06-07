Pentagon Distancing Itself From Donald Trump On Qatar | HuffPost

Another F-up by the President and his need to brag when he knows nothing about the subject.

From the article: "....

Trump this week took credit for a recent diplomat shakeup in the Middle East. Several Arab countries, including key U.S. allies Saudi Arabia and the UAE, cut ties with Qatar over its support of the Muslim Brotherhood. Those countries consider the largely nonviolent group to be a terrorist organization, but the official U.S. policy is that it’s not. Trump’s recent tweets seemed contradict that stance, however....

Trump’s comments came as a shock to officials in Qatar, which Trump had only weeks ago called a friend....

“We were surprised” by Trump’s comments, Qatar’s Ambassador to the U.S., Meshal bin Hamad Al Thani, told the Daily Beast. “It’s unfortunate to see these tweets. We have close coordination with the United States. They know our efforts to combat financial terrorism and terrorism.”...

Trump has also publicly squared off with German Chancellor Angela Merkel over refugees and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto over a proposed border wall. He also irritated basically the entire world by pulling out of the Paris climate agreement.

“Fundamentally, Trump in the last 4½ months has demonstrated that he doesn’t understand or doesn’t care how America has engaged the world for the last 70 years,” former U.S. Ambassador to NATO Ivo Daalder told HuffPost...."