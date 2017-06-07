KING: Trump supporters are calling for Muslim internment camps - NY Daily News

From the article: "...

This is as disgusting as anything I've heard in my entire adult life. I've long since believed that Donald Trump and his staunchest supporters are bigots, but to hear some of them literally begin calling for Muslim internment camps is absolutely appalling.

To be clear, they are using the words "internment" and "internment camps" to describe how they want to "round up" thousands and thousands of Muslims...."

And I just put up a link giving Fox News a pat on the back then I read this. From the article: "....

Of course, the calls for these internment camps came first on Fox News, but have now spread far beyond Fox.This past Sunday, Trump ally Nigel Farage, who not only campaigned with Trump, but has appeared with Trump since the election, went on Fox and Friends Weekend the day after the recent attacks in London and said, "We want genuine action. And if there is not action, then the calls for internment will grow.The Fox hosts then circled back and asked Katie Hopkins, a regular guest, if she supported American-style internment camps used against Japanese Americans that Nigel Farage first mentioned. Without hesitation, Hopkins doubled down on the call for them, saying, "We do need internment camps. Before, I would've bought the idea that, no, this gets more people radicalized. You know, that's not the solution. But we've gone beyond the tipping point."..."

There should be only one response to this hateful talk, NO....NO WAY....NEVER...