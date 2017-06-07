What will it take for Republicans to dump Trump? - Chicago Tribune

From the article: "...The latest Post-ABC News poll finds: "A 56 percent majority of U.S. adults say [President Donald] Trump is interfering with [investigations of possible Russian influence in the 2016 election] rather than cooperating, while 61 percent say Trump fired [FBI Director James] Comey to protect himself rather than for the good of the country." ...Among Republicans, however, some 77 percent remain convinced, at least for now, that Trump is not interfering with the investigation. We will see whether testimony from Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats Wednesday and Comey Thursday shakes their confidence. Comey has not endeared himself to the public; only 36 percent of Americans say they trust him a great deal or good amount on Russia and the election, while 55 percent trust him less or not at all. Compared with Trump, however, he's a truth-teller — only 21 percent trust what Trump says, while an astounding 72 percent do not. Most surprising: "Trump's trustworthiness also lags among fellow partisans, with less than half of Republicans (45 percent) saying they trust what he says about Russia investigations 'a great deal' or 'a good amount,' while about as many trust him less (48 percent)." This is one of the few concrete signs that he is losing support even among Republicans....

Watching Republicans in Congress hem and haw, and twist themselves into pretzels trying to brush this all aside, should demonstrate once again how little they care about their oaths of office and fidelity to the Constitution and how much they have come to see themselves as Trump flunkies...."