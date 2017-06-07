How GOP Senators Question James Comey Could Make Or Break Their Reputation | HuffPost

A moment of truth?

From the article "...

The senators can either choose to press the former FBI director in his lone public hearing for more information about one of the most critical investigations Congress has undertaken in decades, or they can use the occasion to run political interference for the nominal leader of their party. There will be very little in between.

“These people who thought … that they were going to go in there and make this about a different topic, I think those people have realized it’s a dead end,” said GOP strategist Rick Wilson, a vocal Trump critic. “This is clearly a story now about the president trying to suborn and corrupt our federal law enforcement agencies to protect himself and his friends. The magical power of Donald Trump to control what the press covers has reached its limit. This is where it ends.”

Republican senators, Wilson added, must start distancing themselves from Trump or “play defense on the indefensible..."