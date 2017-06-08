Here's All The 'Fake News' That James Comey's Planned Testimony Backs Up | HuffPost

It seems to me whenever Trump says FAKE NEWS, it is worth reading and believing.

From the article: "...In the months leading up to FBI Director James Comey’s testimony before the Senate intelligence committee, President Donald Trump and his staff dismissed several New York Times reports about the two men’s interactions as “fake news.”

Trump tweeted last month that unnamed sources cited in the articles likely “don’t exist” and are “made up by fake news writers.”

But Comey’s planned testimony, which was made public on Wednesday, appears to confirm the credibility of the Times’ reports. (Just for the record, fabricating sources and quotes is arguably the single biggest sin a journalist can commit, and something only the most foolish reporters try to get away with.)..."

As I am old enough to have experienced Watergate in real time, I have enormous respect for journalist and trust their word over a politicians 99 out of 100 times. And have always been proven correct.

The article continues: "...

Trump’s confidants have shifted their narrative following the testimony’s release. Before, the Trump camp simply dismissed as inaccurate any news reports that described the president’s bizarre behavior. Now, the line is that, OK, maybe these things did actually happen ― but look, Trump is a novice politician who doesn’t know any better....."

Who do I believe? Comey.