Former FBI Director James Comey Testimony: Democrats and Republicans Divergent Reactions - The Atlantic

From the Article: "...High-ranking Democrats and Republicans on the House and Senate Intelligence Committee, two congressional panels investigating potential links between Russia and Trump campaign associates, had sharply divergent responses to the testimony.

“Former FBI Director Comey’s written testimony confirms a host of troubling allegations concerning the President’s conduct,” Representative Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said in a statement.

In contrast, Senator Richard Burr, the top Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee, reportedly reacted to the testimony by saying “I don’t think from what I’ve read there’s anything of wrongdoing,” according to The Guardian’s Lauren Gambino. Burr reportedly added: “I don’t think it’s wrong to ask for loyalty from anybody inside the administration.”..."

If Senator Burr doesn't see this distinction, then he needs a course on constitutional law. The loyalty is to the constitution and the country not the president. If he doesn't acknowledge this, voters should not reelect him to the Senate.

"...More from the article: " In his statement reacting to the testimony, Schiff added: “it is not the [FBI] Director’s job to lift the cloud of suspicion over the President’s conduct or that of his associates. The request by the President to do so … represents yet another improper effort to coerce the intelligence agencies to do public relations for the White House and to undermine the independence and integrity of the intelligence community.”

Democratic Senator Ron Wyden told CNN in an interview that the testimony portrays “almost a Watergate-level effort to interfere with an ongoing investigation.

... While Democrats criticized the president and voiced concerns, however, some congressional Republicans downplayed the suggestion of impropriety and instead focused attention on Comey’s testimony that he “offered” an “assurance” to the president during a January briefing that “we did not have an open counter-intelligence case on him,” a notably qualified statement that would not preclude any other kind of investigation, or the opening of such an investigation in the future..."

That's the Republicans take away message? Lame huh? Just another piece of evidence that indicates how stupid Republicans think most Americans are.

Believe a constant liar because you say he's telling the truth this time? Once, twice and a thousand times a liar is a liar. You can't believe nothing that comes out of his mouth. Period.