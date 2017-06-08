Don't Let James Comey's Hearing Distract You From Republicans' Obamacare Repeal Efforts | HuffPost

DANGER AHEAD.

From the article:"....

Meanwhile, Republicans are well on their way to repealing the Affordable Care Act, putting millions of people at risk of losing their health insurance. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Wednesday took steps to fast-track their efforts, sidestepping the typical committee hearings in favor of closed-door meetings. And many Republicans are avoiding their own town hall meetings, where the subject is likely to come up.

As progressive New York Times writer David Leonhardt notes, the Comey hearing has relieved some of the pressure Republicans faced in previous months against their health care plans. But it shouldn’t, he says.

“Even amid the Comey testimony, and all of the attention it deserves, don’t let health care be forgotten,” Leonhardt wrote this week. “It’s too important.”..."

Don't get lax about applying pressure on your Congressional Representatives. They are working while attention is given to the hearings to vote about an issue that could affect the health care options of millions.

Keep the pressure on. This is a matter or life and death to many.