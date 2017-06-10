New York Attorney General Examining Eric Trump Charity Payments To Trump Properties | HuffPost

A follow-up to my seed about Trump's son's charity. From the article: "...

The New York attorney general is looking into a Forbes magazine report that Eric Trump's charity spent large sums hosting fundraisers at Trump resorts after telling donors their money would go directly to research childhood cancer.

According to the article, Eric Trump told donors that they could use his assets free of charge. Instead, according to Forbes, the charity was charged hundreds of thousands of dollars.

From the article: "...

His fundraising stirred controversy following his father’s election when he and his older brother, Donald Trump Jr., launched a plan to auction off presidential inauguration tickets to raise money for unnamed “conservation charities.”

Donors to the “Opening Day 2017” event were promised in a brochure a “private reception and photo opportunity for 16 guests with President Donald J. Trump,” a “multi-day hunting and/or fishing excursion for four guests with Donald Trump, Jr. and/or Eric Trump, and team,” and tickets to other inauguration events.

Eric Trump also helped in auctioning a private coffee chat with his sister, Ivanka Trump, for two people for $50,000 that was supposed to go to his charity. After a surge of criticism for selling access to the president-elect’s family, Trump dropped the plan.

The president’s own charity was investigated last year by Schneiderman after The Washington Post discovered that some donations had been used to settle a lawsuit against the Trump Organization and to purchase a large portrait of Trump that reportedly hangs in one of his golf resorts.

Another portrait of Trump was created by artist George Rodrique after the George Rodrique Foundation of the Arts received a $25,000 check from the Eric Trump Foundation, according to Forbes. That portrait was spotted hanging on the wall of Eric Trump’s home in a 2014 photograph, Forbes reported.

The president shut down his charity last year. Schneiderman is continuing to investigate it."