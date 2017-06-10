Chris Collins Is A Good Example Of Why Americans Think Congress Is Corrupt | HuffPost

From the article: "...

Collins, an early and vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, represents the new face of lawmaker self-dealing: a rich man using the stature of his office to become richer, and telling colleagues to come along for the ride. “If you get in early, you’ll make a big profit,” he told colleagues, according to other six Republican members...."

And guess who took him up on the offer, none other than Trump appointed Health and Human Services Secretary, Tom Price, when as a GOP congressman from Georgia purchased shares at a discounted price not available to the public."

According to the article, the best case scenario for Collins is to be cleared of wrongdoing. For Congress, the WORST case scenario is a judgement made there is nothing wrong with a director of a public company moonlighting as a congressman and using his position to sell stock to his colleagues and constituents.